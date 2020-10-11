League of Legends Reveals K/DA's Seraphine as Next Champion

Riot Games today announced that the in-canon pop group K/DA is returning to its various games, including League of Legends, at the end of October. In addition to announcing new K/DA content for its various titles, Riot Games also finally confirmed that Seraphine, the virtual character that's been associated with the group basically since her inception, will also officially join League of Legends as its next champion.

More specifically, Seraphine will be available on League of Legends' Public Beta Environment (PBE) beginning Tuesday, October 13th, and is set to go live -- alongside a bunch of new K/DA ALL OUT content -- on October 29th. Officially, her name and title is "Seraphine the Starry-Eyed Songstress," and according to the press release announcing the new K/DA content she is expected to fill either a Support or Mid role in a traditional team. Seraphine also has a special Ultimate Skin (3250 RP) that includes different upgraded forms much like Elementalist Lux before it.

K/DA’s going ALL OUT. Become a superfan with special events across League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics. #KDA #ALLOUT pic.twitter.com/jVeBkpMVeO — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 11, 2020

Seraphine goes from singing in her room to jampacked arenas with K/DA!! Watch her evolution from indie sensation, to rising star, to superstar! 🎙️ K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie

⭐ K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Rising Star

🌟 K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Superstar pic.twitter.com/Ey9QIqut6e — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 11, 2020

League of Legends is currently available on PC, and a mobile/console version called League of Legends: Wild Rift has been playing in various betas. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Seraphine so far? Are you excited to play with her soon? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!