League of Legends Reveals K/DA's Seraphine as Next Champion

By Rollin Bishop

Riot Games today announced that the in-canon pop group K/DA is returning to its various games, including League of Legends, at the end of October. In addition to announcing new K/DA content for its various titles, Riot Games also finally confirmed that Seraphine, the virtual character that's been associated with the group basically since her inception, will also officially join League of Legends as its next champion.

More specifically, Seraphine will be available on League of Legends' Public Beta Environment (PBE) beginning Tuesday, October 13th, and is set to go live -- alongside a bunch of new K/DA ALL OUT content -- on October 29th. Officially, her name and title is "Seraphine the Starry-Eyed Songstress," and according to the press release announcing the new K/DA content she is expected to fill either a Support or Mid role in a traditional team. Seraphine also has a special Ultimate Skin (3250 RP) that includes different upgraded forms much like Elementalist Lux before it.

League of Legends is currently available on PC, and a mobile/console version called League of Legends: Wild Rift has been playing in various betas. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Seraphine so far? Are you excited to play with her soon? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

Start the Conversation

of