League of Legends Teaser Hints at New Champion

Riot Games released a new teaser this week to hint at the game’s next champion now that Zeri has hit the Rift. This latest teaser came in the form of a website set up to tease a company called Glasc Industries, a company headquartered in Zaun that makes various chemtech products. Some information about Glasc Industries’ founder was shared as well, and based on what was teased and what we’ve seen from past champion previews, it sure looks like the next champion will be Renata Glasc, the head of Glasc Industries.

The teaser site can be seen here for those who haven’t checked it out yet. We’re first introduced to Renata through the “Our Founder” section which shares information about the Zaun-based company’s founder.

“From humble origins in the Sump of Zaun, Glasc Industries founder Renata Glasc was inspired by her family’s alchemical practice to improve life across Zaun and Piltover alike,” the site reads. “For the last 30 years, her visionary work has touched civil development, tech, and philanthropy, collaborating with both citizens and chem barons to keep the streets safe.

“Currently, she heads Glasc Industries in its next objective: redefining beauty through state-of-the-art technology. To those who seek a greater future, Renata Glasc embraces all.”

Glasc Industries overall says its goal is “to make chemtech affordable, beautiful, and accessible for all.” It does so through the creation of chemtech products like fragrances, self-defence solutions, and more “elegant, affordable chemtech solutions for any lifestyle.”

While this is the first time that we’ve learned more about the champion themselves, this isn’t the first time that we’ve heard about the champion overall. That happened earlier in the year when the 2022 champion preview seen above. The first new champion teased included talks of a support who was of a much darker nature compared to many of the other Enchanter champions who fill the same role.

“There are a lot of lighthearted, colorful, good-aligned champions there and we felt support players deserved something more sinister and dark to balance out that cheery brightness in the role,” lead champion producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles said about the Enchanter category of champions in the video above. “We also wanted to make a champion whose theme and kit makes support players feel like the boss that they are.”

Some hints were naturally dropped about what this champion might be able to do, but as is the case with any teaser, we won’t know for sure what this champion is all about – and what their abilities look like – until they get their full reveal.