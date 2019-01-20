‘League of Legends’ Streamer Wins Match With Maximum Disrespect

Well-known League of Legends streamer Trick2G won a match for his team exactly as his followers would expect by disrespecting his opponents, but his Zz’Rot Portal placement might just go down as one of the most perfectly-timed disrespects of his career.

Trick2G is an explosive streamer known for playing champions like Nasus and Udyr that are difficult to take down, but he’s also known for his signature “disrespect” catchphrases and plays. Whether that means turning on an enemy who thought they had the upper-hand or backdooring his way into a team’s base to end a game, it’s what he’s best at, and the clip below shows him doing just that with a Zz’Rot portal, an item that’s commonly used by Trick2G. The streamer’s also known for screaming into the mic and shouting out expletives though, so fair warning for anyone who has headphones in or isn’t in a place to hear some language.

The Zz’Rot portal, as anyone who is familiar with the item will remember, creates Voidspawn that attack the nearest structure. It also grants its users a speed boost when they’re near it, but it’s the Voidspawn that Trick2G and his team have to thank for the victory. Before the Voidspawn get to their destination, enemies have the chance to attack them and stop their advance, but once the creatures enter their animation where they jump into the air and plow into their objective, they can’t be targeted. Though the Zz’Rot portal was destroyed, it was able to spit out one last Voidspawn before it disappeared, that last Voidspawn just happening to be the more powerful version that appears ever so often.

Trick2G plays at a high skill level which means his opponents aren’t new to the game by any means, but what makes this particular clip even more impressive is that he was up against a team of fellow streamers who should know all too well that Trick2G is capable of ending a game with a backdoor. The game was a practice match as Trick2G and the rest of his team prepared for the Twitch Rivals competition which takes place soon, a tournament which has $75,000 on the line for its winners. It remains to be seen if Trick2G will pull off another backdoor win during the actual competition, but if he’s practicing it before, you can bet there will be at least some of Trick2G’s antics seen during the tournament.