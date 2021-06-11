League of Legends Is Getting a New "Ultimate Spellbook" Game Mode

✖

League of Legends players will soon be able to play a new kind of game mode whenever “Ultimate Spellbook” is added for testing and then released on live servers. This game mode allows the community to answer one of its biggest “what if?” questions by giving champions a chance to adopt the ultimate ability of another champion. The game mode is coming to the PBE for testing on Friday with more information on its release coming in the future.

Ahead of that release and the Ultimate Spellbook’s time on the PBE, Riot Games provided some details on how the game mode would work. It’s a blind pick mode which means you can’t see which champs are being picked on the other side, and you only get one Summoner Spell during a match.

You've all been asking for a new Event game mode in League and have we got a new game mode for you?! Yes. The answer is yes. (And it's really good!)https://t.co/ja97NtT7Od — Daniel Leaver (Riot Rovient) (@Rovient) June 11, 2021

Once players join the game, you’ll see three ultimate abilities selected from a predetermined pool of champions’ moves. Not every champion is included in the pool of ultimates with the full list seen below.

Ultimate Spellbook Ultimate Abilities

Ahri

Amumu

Ashe

Azir

Bard

Cho’Gath`

Ezreal

Fiddlesticks

Gragas

Gwen

Janna

Jarvan IV

Jhin

Karthus

Kayle

Kayn

Kha’Zix

Lee Sin

Lissandra

Lucian

Lux

Malzahar

Maokai

Miss Fortune

Mordekaiser

Morgana

Nocturne

Nunu

Olaf

Rell

Rengar

Shen

Skarner

Soraka

Talon

Tryndamere

Xerath

Yone

Zoe

After you’ve chosen your ultimate, it takes the spot of where your second Summoner Spell would normally go with all those ultimates visible to everyone else once players have loaded into the game. This means that your chosen champion will have their own ultimate as well as the ability of whichever champion they chose during champ select.

This game mode also moves faster like some of the other limited-time modes to maintain a fast tempo.

“Ultimate Spellbook has accelerated pacing similar to that of One for All,” Riot said about the mode. “You start at level 3 and with more starting gold, so level up and spend your money! Passive XP and gold are increased, you share some minion gold with teammates in lane, and objectives work differently.”

This sort of game move should give way to some interesting combinations of chosen ultimates and champion’s innate abilities. How big can a Zac get if he’s stacking health and using Cho’Gath’s ultimate to consume minions and champions? How fair is it for a Skarner to use Nocturne’s ultimate to fly at a champion before stinging them with his own ultimate? We’ll see how all these ultimate ability fantasies play out once the mode is in players’ hands.

