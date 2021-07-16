League of Legends: Wild Rift Video Shows How Champion Bans Will Work

✖

Bans are coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift to allow players to get rid of champions that they don’t want to play against in ranked modes before anyone has a chance to lock in their picks. It’s a system that League of Legends on the PC has had for a while now, but like many other parts of Wild Rift, it’ll work a bit differently in the mobile game. To give players a first look at how this system works, Riot Games published a dev diary video on Friday showing off the bans in action.

The bans in Wild Rift amount to three bans per team for a total of six bans for any one match. Given that there are five players per team, this means that two people on a team won’t be able to choose which characters they want to ban. Those bans will instead be given to the final three player in each team’s picking order to make up for the fact that they don’t get to pick their played champions first.

Wild Rift doesn’t yet have the full League of Legends roster in the game, so Riot is starting with three bans for each team instead of the five bans League players get to avoid impacting champion diversity too much. To help give players more backup options should their favorite champs get banned, Riot said it’s also planning to allow the free-to-play champion pool to be picked from in ranked matches.

Alan Moore, the game director for Wild Rift, said that the developers plan to increase the number of bans to five per team in the future.

A long-awaited feature, bans in champ select, arrive this patch! Ranked games will feature 3 games per team, selected by the last 3 players simultaneously on both teams. We’ll be moving to 5 bans each when the champ pool is a little bigger. pic.twitter.com/qn9i5z3SqX — Sentinel Draggles (@draggles) July 16, 2021

“Eventually, we plan on increasing to five bans per team, but with the current champ pool, we don’t want to completely shut down specific lanes from having viable picks,” Moore said.

The banning feature and more will arrive at the end of July whenever Patch 2.4 is released. You can check out the video above to see everything that’s planned for the next update.