Left 4 Dead 3 Potentially Teased in New Leak

A new leak tied to developer Valve may have just teased the existence of Left 4 Dead 3. For well over a decade at this point, fans have been clamoring for a sequel to Valve's 2009 shooter Left 4 Dead 2. And while L4D2 has received a considerable number of updates over the years and remains highly played to this day on Steam, that hasn't kept requests from continually being lobbied at Valve for a new sequel. Fortunately, it seems like fans now have a new reason to have hope if a new tease is any indication.

Shared by user @gabefollower on Twitter, a new leak associated with Valve has now directly mentioned Left 4 Dead 3. This leak in question is actually tied to a new version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Valve's Source 2 engine, which will reportedly be releasing soon. Despite being associated with CS: GO, though, the code of this new leak also contains a reference to Left 4 Dead 3 outright.

So what does this mention of Left 4 Dead 3 indicate? Well, we have absolutely no idea for the time being. Although this code leak is said to be legitimate by @gabefollower, it's hard to understand why Left 4 Dead 3 could be found within something associated with CS: GO. The simplest explanation is that Valve might purely be looking to have some fun with fans as it is aware that this code would surely end up being analyzed.

Something weird just happened again, looks like CS:GO Source 2 executables going around, someone just sent me them, and it's legit. pic.twitter.com/8vTpPNygU6 — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) March 14, 2023

With all of this in mind, it's worth stressing that you take everything that has been outlined here with a massive grain of salt for the moment. Although it's exciting to think that Valve might be doing something new with the Left 4 Dead series, this leak is by no means a guarantee that a third installment in the zombie-killing series is on the way just yet. Still, it's fun to have newfound hope about L4D3, even if that hope eventually leads to more sadness.

