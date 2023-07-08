Left 4 Dead 3 Leaks Debunked by Series Writer

You probably shouldn't buy into any leaks regarding Left 4 Dead 3. Left 4 Dead is one of the most renowned co-op gaming franchises out there and yet, it hasn't had a new entry in over a decade. The series was one of Valve's best original franchises, taking the big wave of zombie media in the late 2000s and allowing players to battle hordes of them in a group. Each level was incredibly replayable, offering all kinds of challenges for players to take on, and there was even a PvP mode that allowed you to become one of the infected. They were massive commercial successes and have even since spawned all kinds of spiritual successors, but none of them hold a candle to the real deal.

Many long for Left 4 Dead 3 and various leaks over the years courtesy of files with Valve's Source 2 engine has led people to believe it might be happening. However, we should probably temper expectations. During an interview with The VŌC Podcast, former Valve writer Chet Faliszek noted that fans probably shouldn't read too closely into those things. Although Failszek left Valve in 2017, he noted that Left 4 Dead was designed in such a way that it was useful to test things they were working on in Source 2, especially for multiplayer projects.

"I don't know exactly what you're talking about but in general, as we were working on Source 2, we often used Left 4 Dead as the 'testbed,'" Faliszek explains. "So you may see things that came out of there that were really more the testbed than, 'hey, we're making a new Left 4 Dead.' With everything at Valve, there's a bunch of stuff happening in the background, things are being tried and whatnot. But Left 4 Dead is a good base to try things on because it's a multiplayer game. So you're gonna exercise that muscle, it's co-op, you're working together. There's a bunch of good things there to try."

As of right now, we have no idea if Left 4 Dead will live to see another day. Valve has been pretty infamous for not making sequels to beloved games like Half-Life and Portal. Maybe one day Valve will do it, but it seems like it won't be anytime soon.

