Redfall Developer Claims Game is More Like Far Cry than Left 4 Dead

Redfall is apparently a lot more like Far Cry than it is Left 4 Dead, according to the developers of the game. Redfall is one of many upcoming Xbox games that is set to release this year and hopefully be a big hit for the console and its subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. Given it's a four-player co-op game, it'll likely generate a lot of players from the service who are looking for a new game to play with their friends. Redfall places players in a quiet and quaint New England town that is unfortunately overrun by cultists and vampires.

Given the four-player co-op element, the fact that you're battling the undead from a first-person perspective, and so on, it quickly drew comparisons to Left 4 Dead. However, Arkane Studios' Harvey Smith and Ricardo Bare told GamesRadar that it is far more like Far Cry, specifically Far Cry 2. That doesn't mean you're going to be climbing towers and doing all kinds of fetch quests, it just means it will have a very dense and alive open-world that is bigger than any of the other games Arkane has done thus far. The team is focused on creating a rich world that accurately captures the aesthetic it is trying to emulate, that of a "crappy tourist town" in New England. It's not really a horde shooter, so much as a place to explore and get lost in, while also being able to familiarize yourself with as you spend more time in it.

"In terms of freedom, there's what you would expect from other open worlds, but Redfall is an on-foot game – the scale and the pace is a little slowed down in that respect," says Bare. "We want you creeping through a cornfield at night in the fog, hearing vampires whisper in the dark. Maybe you'll spot a farmhouse in the distance and sneak over to it, only to find that it's full of cultists and a few trapped survivors who you can save. That's the kind of vibe that Redfall has."

As of right now, it remains to be seen exactly how Redfall stacks up to all of the games it's being compared to. Either way, if it can match its ambition, it sounds like something that will give players hours of co-op fun. As of right now, we still have no idea exactly when Redfall will release, but hopefully, it's not far off.

