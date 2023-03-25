Left 4 Dead 3 Possibly Leaked

Left 4 Dead 3 may finally be happening if a new leak is anything to go off of. Valve is one of the most beloved and innovative video game developers out there. Half-Life, Portal, Dota, Counter-Strike, and many other fantastic games were spawned from this developer. In the early to late 2000s, it was like Valve could do no wrong, they were simply on fire. However, after Portal 2, Valve largely just stopped making big new games. There are a few notable exceptions, but compared to other developers, they rarely make new games and that has frustrated a lot of people who are waiting on sequels to some of those iconic franchises. Most recently, Valve confirmed Counter-Strike 2 will release this summer (despite it not actually being the second Counter-Strike game), which came as a shock to a lot of people.

There is also a beta going on for Counter-Strike 2 as we speak, though it's largely limited to the biggest streamers out there. With that said, the beta did leak so people can play the game in offline mode with bots and toy around with the new changes and dig through the files. Reddit user PaP3s found mentions of Left 4 Dead 3 in the files for Counter-Strike 2 and while that may be a weird place for it, it's not uncommon. People were able to find elements of Grand Theft Auto V in Max Payne 3, for instance, and sometimes abandoned ideas get lumped into new projects. That's really all there is to it, there aren't any details beyond that, but it does suggest Valve could be working on it.

There have been rumors for years that it existed at one point, though it was scrapped for a variety of reasons. As noted by Reddit user Master_Frag: "L4D3 was in production before Source 2 was even close to feature complete, and shelved for that reason, so this could just be an old reference. But maybe it's restarted development? I'll not hold my breath." Source 2 is Valve's new engine, so it's possible this leap in technology could allow Valve the opportunity to produce the sequels people have been wanting. However, it really remains to be seen.

