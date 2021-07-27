The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Is Already a Big Success on Nintendo Switch

✖

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD just released on Nintendo Switch earlier this month, and it's already proving to be one of the year's bigger successes. The title is now the second best-selling retail game on Amazon's list of the Best Sellers of 2021 in Video Games. Skyward Sword HD is still a bit behind Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury but it's now ahead of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It will likely be some time before we get an idea of how many units have actually been sold, but this is clearly a good sign for the game!

It's worth noting that Amazon's list includes other gaming items, including giftcards, peripherals, and more. While Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is the list's top-selling physical game, it's actually the sixth item on the list. Skyward Sword HD is in the 20th spot, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be found at number 21. Considering the fact that Skyward Sword is a port of a game that first released nearly 10 years ago, it's a pretty impressive showing!

For those unfamiliar with The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the title is chronologically the first game in the Zelda timeline. The game tells the story of the Master Sword's creation. A good portion of Skyward Sword takes place in the skies above Hyrule, and there is some speculation that the title will tie into the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo has not confirmed that yet, but new footage of the game shown at E3 2021 seemed to feature some unique parallels between the two games. Nintendo hasn't offered many details about Breath of the Wild 2, but it seems like a safe bet that we'll learn more in the very near future!

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

