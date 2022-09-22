The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Had a Skyward Sword Easter Egg

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer briefly featured a location from Skyward Sword for a "blink and you'll miss it" moment. Last week, Nintendo officially revealed that the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel would be called Tears of the Kingdom. In the trailer announcing the game's title, Link is shown jumping off of an island in the sky towards the familiar setting of Hyrule from Breath of the Wild. However, that trailer also seemingly showed off a location from a past Legend of Zelda game. As Link rushes towards the edge of the island, a separate island can briefly be seen to his right. That island has what appears to be several gravestones, a tree, and a distinctive white trim around the island's edges. The white trim in particular is identical to the graveyard located in Skyloft, the sky island home of Link and Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. You can see the graveyard at the 0:49 mark in the trailer up above.

Fans have wondered for years whether Tears of the Kingdom and Skyward Sword would somehow be connected, given that both have islands in the sky. It seems likely that we'll at least have some loose connections between the games, similar to how Breath of the Wild featured Easter eggs related to Ocarina of Time and Wind Waker. Lon Lon Ranch from Ocarina of Time and Outset Island from Wind Waker both appear in some fashion in Breath of the Wild, but serve only as visual Easter eggs to longtime fans of the series. It's certainly possible that some of the floating islands in Tears of the Kingdom will have their own nods to past Zelda games.

More about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will likely be revealed ahead of the game's official release on May 12, 2023.