New League of Legends Card Game Announced

Today, Riot Games announced a brand-new League of Legends card game for PC and mobile devices dubbed Legends of Runeterra, which is pitched as a free-to-play strategy card game for both fans of League of Legends and normies who’ve never played it. At the moment of publishing, salient details, such as, a release date haven’t been revealed. Further, there’s no word on any additional platforms. What there is though is pre-registrations on Android and PC that enables you to have a chance of playing the game early.

“Set in the world of League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra is the strategy card game where skill, creativity, and cleverness determine your success,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Choose your champions and combine cards from different regions—each with their own style and strategic advantage—then build the perfect deck to take down the rest.”

