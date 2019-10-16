New League of Legends Card Game Announced

Today, Riot Games announced a brand-new League of Legends card game for PC and mobile devices dubbed Legends of Runeterra, which is pitched as a free-to-play strategy card game for both fans of League of Legends and normies who’ve never played it. At the moment of publishing, salient details, such as, a release date haven’t been revealed. Further, there’s no word on any additional platforms. What there is though is pre-registrations on Android and PC that enables you to have a chance of playing the game early.
“Set in the world of League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra is the strategy card game where skill, creativity, and cleverness determine your success,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Choose your champions and combine cards from different regions—each with their own style and strategic advantage—then build the perfect deck to take down the rest.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
“Time for a true display of skill!”— League of Legends 🥳 (@LeagueOfLegends) October 16, 2019
Who’s ready to take on Runeterra?
Follow @playruneterra and go to https://t.co/SaqkfOqYW1 and pre-register for a chance to play in this preview patch and other upcoming events. pic.twitter.com/eGLhqCyeGM
Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of its official key features. Meanwhile, for even more information on the game, plus additional media, be sure to check out the game’s official website by clicking right here.
- ICONIC LEAGUE CHAMPIONS: Classic champs from League of Legends and brand new characters from the world of Runeterra come to life in vivid detail.
- SKILL ABOVE ALL: It’s all about the choices you make and the risks you take. Every move matters and the outplays are all up to you.
- YOUR CARDS, YOUR WAY: Earn cards for free as you play or buy exactly what you want in the store—you’re in control of your collection, and you’ll never pay for random packs of cards.
- CRAFT YOUR STRATEGY: Combine, adapt, and experiment with frequent new releases in an always-evolving meta.
- EVERY ACTION HAS A REACTION: Dynamic, alternating gameplay means you can always react and counter—but so can your opponent.
- FACE OFF WITH FRIENDS AND FOES: Battle friends for bragging rights, challenge foes in Ranked play, or embark on an Expedition and draft a deck as you go.
- DISCOVER RUNETERRA: Explore the epic regions of Runeterra to reveal hidden connections between the denizens, dangers, and creatures that live there.