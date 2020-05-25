Legends of Runeterra Delivers Major Nerfs and Buffs in Newest Update

Riot Games has announced a new update to Legends of Runeterra, which will deliver some major changes to popular cards. Riot Games posted patch notes for Legends of Runeterra patch 1.2, which will bring the game's first balance update since its official launch last month. Changes are coming to five Champion cards and 10 Follower cards, as well as 3 spell cards, with an eye towards bringing metagame balance. Riot Games also noted that they would continue to make monthly balance changes to Legends of Runeterra moving forward by paying attention to top decks and play usage.

The biggest changes in the upcoming patch are to five champion cards. Vladmir receives a major boost by having his ability changed from damaging the enemy Nexus when he attacks to draining the enemy Nexus, which turns his every attack into a potential swing in the game. Meanwhile, Karma will have her cost increased from 5 to 6 mana, Shen's power will be boosted from 2 to 3 (and from 3 to 4 when he levels up), and Vi's health will be reduced from 5 to 4 (and from 6 to 5 when leveled up.) Finally, Hecarim's power will also receive a boost from 5 to 6.

A number of followers are also receiving either buffs or nerfs, including several of the game's most used cards. The Grizzled Ranger and Loyal Badgerbear's power are both dropping from 4 to 3, and the Legion Rearguard and Boomcrew Rookie are each losing 1 Health. A few other cards are receiving buffs, such as the Greathorn Companion receiving an increase in power from 4 to 5, Laurent Chevalier receiving 1 extra Health, and Kindly Tavernkeeper receiving a boost in power from 2 to 3. Three spells - Stand Alone, Deep Meditation, and Brood Awakening - will all cost 1 more mana to use.

These changes appear to target the burn/aggro decks most heavily, although Scout decks will also see some adjustments. Riot Games also noted that it was looking at Unyielding Spirit and Pilfered Goods for possible balance issues, along with the direct damage to Nexuses made by many Rising Tides cards.

In addition to the balance changes, the new patch will add a Rainbow Poro, 4 new emotes, and a new arcade board and card backs. The Rainbow Poro will be free for all players through July 7th, and the other premium items will be available at the in-game shop.

A full list of patch notes can be found here.

