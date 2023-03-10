LEGO Announces Dry Bowser Castle and Donkey Kong Sets For MAR10 Day 2023

Welcome to Mario Day 2023 aka MAR10 Day! If you are in the mood to celebrate, there are a lot of deals on Super Mario games and Nintendo consoles to be had, not to mention new details about The Super Mario Bros. Movie that hits theaters on April 5th. However, LEGO has been hyping a special Mario Day reveal, and we finally have all of the official details. The main reveal is the LEGO Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set, which brings the iconic Super Mario location to brick-built life in 1,321 pieces. LEGO also delivered on the promise to bring a brand new character into the lineup, and the addition is no surprise. A Donkey Kong set is on the way for the summer of 2023.

The LEGO 71423 Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set allows fans to rescue Purple Toad, but to do so your Interactive LEGO Mario, Luigi, or LEGO Peach figures will be faced with challenges. For one thing, you'll need to find the secret entrance, dodge the Magmaargh and Blargg, defeat the Bone Piranha Plant and Bone Goomba, use the crane to rescue the Purple Toad, then grab the key from Dry Bowser's clutches.

The Dry Bowser Castle LEGO Super Mario set will launch at 9pm PST / 12am EST July 31st / August 1st here at LEGO.com priced at $109.99. Note that LEGO is also offering deals for MAR10 Day 2023 that include double VIP points and a VIP Super Mario sweepstakes bundle. You can check out all of their Mario Day offerings right here. You can also save 10% on all in-stock LEGO Super Mario sets with free US shipping on orders $59+ here at Entertainment Earth using our exclusive link.

Unfortunately, the Donkey Kong LEGO reveal was basically a teaser for a brick-built character (pictured above), so we'll have to wait a little longer for the full details. Again, we do know that it will arrive at some point in the summer so, with any luck, it will be available right around the time that the Dry Bowser Castle set becomes available. This article will be updated with new information as it becomes available, so stay tuned.

In addition to the new Super Mario reveals, LEGO's YouTube announcement also provided a behind-the-scenes look at the development of the 2,807-piece The Mighty Bowser set, which is currently available here on Amazon for $267.99. Features include a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser's head and neck movements. LEGO Bowser can be posed however you like thanks to a mouth that opens and closes, along with moveable arms, hands, legs and tail. Additional features include towers that are designed to be knocked over by Bowser, a hidden POW block and interactive elements that can be utilized with a Super Mario Starter Course for battles against LEGO Mario, Luigi or Peach.