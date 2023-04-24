John Leguizamo Reveals if He'd Return for a Super Mario Bros. Movie Sequel

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a smash success over the last few weeks, but the animated adaptation has gotten a lot of pushback from actor John Leguizamo. Leguizamo played Luigi in the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. film, and has been outspoken about the lack of Latinx representation in the new movie. With a Super Mario sequel and spin-offs basically guaranteed at this point, Leguizamo was asked by IndieWire if he might have any interest in returning. Interestingly enough, Leguizamo did not rule out the possibility!

"If they start to do the right thing and add more inclusivity, I'd consider it," Leguizamo told IndieWire.

In the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie, Leguizamo played the role of Luigi, alongside Bob Hoskins as Mario. The movie was a critical and commercial flop, as well as a major disappointment to fans of the video games. The film's story centered about evolved dinosaurs trying to take over the planet, and had little to nothing to do with the source material. In that regard, Super Mario Bros. is very much a relic of an era where Hollywood had little respect for video games as a medium! Things have clearly changed quite a bit since then, thanks in no small part to box office success stories like Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog.

If offered a role, it's unclear who Leguizamo would play in a follow-up to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In the animated film, Leguizamo's old role is now played by actor Charlie Day, with Mario voiced by Chris Pratt. With Leguizamo having played Luigi in the live-action movie, it would be interesting to see if he'd take on the role of Waluigi in a sequel! It would be a great nod to the old film, and Wario and Waluigi are probably two of the most highly-demanded characters to appear in a follow-up film. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

