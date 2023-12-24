LEGO Fortnite Leaks Hint at New Weapons

LEGO Fortnite may be getting some new weapons soon. Fortnite has changed a lot since it was released. When it was first announced, it was revealed as a co-op shooter where you defend a base that gets attacked by monsters at night. Unfortunately, it wasn't a big success, but Epic Games was able to save it by pivoting to a battle royale very quickly and completely changed the industry forever. We got battle passes, big crossovers, and much more, resulting in a series of trends that would be applied to some of the biggest video game franchises to ever exist. Now, it is entering a new era as it adds new games such as Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite, a new LEGO-based survival game in Fortnite.

The game has been incredibly well-received thus far and fans are making all kinds of requests about things they want to see added or changed. A new leak reveals some changes may be coming fairly soon. New leaks courtesy of a datamine claim that we'll get a manual bow, a gravity gun, and a stud gun, the latter of which is an assault rifle. The gravity gun, as you may guess, will operate similarly to the one from the Half-Life series (though there's no crossover here) and will be able to pick up objects and then throw them at targets. It should give the game a much more expansive way of participating in combat, but also possibly building or interacting with the world with things like the gravity gun.

#LEGOFortnite Upcoming Item: Stud Gun



Placeholder desc: "Fully Automatic, flexible assault rifle capable of handling all types of combat scenarios."



It's in the "Ranged Weapons" section and will likely require its own ammo if it's not infinite.



(Model textures are scuffed) pic.twitter.com/5XBJdwguTB — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) December 21, 2023

#LEGOFortnite Upcoming Item: Gravity Gun



"Grab things and throw them at other things!"



There'll be variants for Rare, Epic and Legendary versions, but it's currently unfinished.



(Model textures are scuffed) pic.twitter.com/5RdDC3U2rb — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) December 21, 2023

#LEGOFortnite Upcoming Item: Bow



There's currently not much on it (possibly a test or scrapped), but it's codenamed BaseBow compared to the Crossbows already in and will likely be able to charge up attacks. pic.twitter.com/PB4fepYbQ9 — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) December 21, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea if or when these guns will be added. These weapons could have been cut or used for testing, but it seems likely we would see things like an AR come to the game at some point. It was noted that the gravity gun also has different rarities, but it's unclear what the differences would be between them. It's possible this could impact the range or maybe a battery life on the gun to prevent it from having unlimited use, but that's pure speculation.