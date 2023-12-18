Lego Fortnite Player's Marijuana Farm "Operation" Goes Viral

Since launching just over a week ago, Lego Fortnite has quickly become one of the more popular games on the market. Splicing Fortnite with Legos was always going to be a match made in heaven, but giving players a brand-new game mode that emulates much of what players love about games like Minecraft took everything to the next level. Because of all the creativity that Lego Fortnite gives players, many of them have been making their own fun by creating some truly wacky worlds to live in. One that's recently become a major hit all over the internet is an illegal marijuana farm, giving the kid-friendly visuals an adult tint.

The user, who goes by MichellC first uploaded a video of their "illegal growth operation" on TikTok before it was shared on Facebook. There, they showcased their marijuana farm in Lego Fortnite. It's an underground bunker full of potted plants. Every plant has a "growth light" above it to keep the plants warm as they grow in size. They also have most of the usual accouterments you'd expect from a marijuana farm, though they did have to take some liberties given that Lego Fortnite is mostly aimed at the younger audience. Of course, there's no actual gameplay with the building, it's just a cosmetic makeover, but still, fans love the creation that MitchellC put together.

That isn't too surprising given how popular Lego Fortnite has become. Obviously, most of the creations that are getting attention online are recreations of famous landmarks or uber-expensive houses. This shows that even something relatively mundane can blow up when players use a little bit of ingenuity to make something brand-new that we haven't seen before. It's also inspired other players to go into their worlds and build their version of "Breaking Bad in Fortnite."

What is Lego Fortnite?

The world is yours for the building! pic.twitter.com/2ZGnt7GuKK — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 16, 2023

As mentioned, Lego Fortnite lets players hop into a world and build their dream world alongside friends. The free addition to Fortnite is heavily multiplayer-focused but doesn't support split-screen at this point. That may come in a future update, but for now, you and your friends will need to play on different devices. Thankfully, Lego Fortnite, much like base Fortnite, is available on almost every platform, so it shouldn't be too tough to get your friends or family into the action.

Once you're in, players can select to play in either Survival or Sandbox mode. Survival will test players with several AI enemies as you try to craft your dream world, while Sandbox lets you get straight to crafting, even letting you spawn in resources without going through the act of gathering them yourself. Of course, with this being Fortnite, there are always new things being added to the game mode, most notably new skins that launch periodically.

Lego Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.