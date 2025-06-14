LEGO Fortnite Players Surprised with Another New Game Mode

LEGO Fortnite first arrived in late 2023, giving gamers an exciting new survival crafting game mode. The brick-based Fortnite spinoff was so popular, it spawned a second LEGO Fortnite mode, LEGO Fortnite Brick Life just a year later. As if a LEGO survival game and LEGO life sim weren’t enough, LEGO Fortnite has just revealed a third game mode. The new mode will give gamers another way to experience LEGO Fortnite, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

Like any Fortnite game mode, LEGO Fortnite Odysssey and LEGO Fortnite Brick Life are free-to-play experiences within the Fortnite system. These wildly popular LEGO collab games have become fan-favorites, bringing many iconic Fortnite characters to brick form. Like Fortnite, the games offer a variety of paid skins that gamers can purchase to customize their LEGO avatar. And soon, those avatars will get a brand new look alongside a whole new way to play.

Suit up. Squad up. Power up.



LEGO Fortnite Expeditions / June 18

Today, the @LEGOFortnite account shared a teaser trailer for a brand-new game mode. LEGO Fortnite Expeditions will arrive on June 18th, making it the third LEGO Fortnite game mode available from Epic Games. The teaser trailer doesn’t give too much away, but it looks like we’re about to become LEGO heroes in LEGO Fortnite.

What We Know About LEGO Fortnite Expeditions

Shortly after revealing the trailer, LEGO Fortnite showed off one of three new Hero Classes that will be available. The first is a “Shadow Caller” class that looks poised to dual-wield daggers. According to the post, these Hero Classes will offer “a different gameplay experience,” letting players level up as they play. From that, it certainly sounds like the new game mode will be a sort of LEGO Fortnite RPG. Some gamers are calling it LEGO Nightreign as the first class brings the recently released Elden Ring Nightreign to mind. And frankly, many fans are here for it.

Introducing: Hero Classes!



Shadow Caller is the first of three Hero Classes coming with Expeditions. Switch between them for a different gameplay experience and level them up as you play.

Aside from the teaser trailer, one Hero Class, and the release date, Epic Games hasn’t shared much about the new LEGO Fortnite Expeditions game mode. Many gamers are hoping for MMORPG vibes, while others suspect it could bring in roguelite elements. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see as Epic Games shares more in the lead-up to the June 18th release.

While many gamers are excited to see the Super LEGO on the horizon, others were hoping for a different announcement. For many, the original LEGO Fortnite, now called LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, is starting to feel neglected. Some fans were hoping to hear about a new update for that game mode, not a third rendition. Granted, Epic Games gearing up for LEGO Fortnite Expeditions doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be an update for Odyssey in the future.

LEGO Fortnite Expeditions arrives on June 18th. It will be available via Fortnite, which is free to download and play on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What do you think of LEGO Fortnite Expeditions so far? Does this look like a game mode you’ll want to try out, or would you rather see more LEGO Odyssey updates? Let us know in the comments below!