LEGO Fortnite Adding New Social Roleplay Mode This Week

A new mode has been revealed for LEGO Fortnite, and fans won’t have to wait long, as it will be arriving on December 12th. The new mode is called LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, and it’s being referred to as “an all-new social roleplay experience in the LEGO Fortnite world.” The new mode is already drawing comparisons to Grand Theft Auto Online as well as The Sims. In this mode, players will be able to explore a city inhabited by 31 other players, and the location will be “ever-evolving.” Part of this is due to the fact that players will be able to build and decorate their own in-game homes.

Decorating homes costs money, and players will have to earn it if they want to unlock the best furniture options. Players will have to take on jobs to do so, and Epic Games has announced 7 of the options that will be available from the start: Academy Professor, Bobom Milk Tea Bobarista, Courier, Fortune Teller, Scoundrel, Security Officer, and Sushi Chef. There will be more available from the start, and players will be able to swap between careers as they please. Players will also be able to find opportunities to make money by checking their phone for requests from various businesses. A trailer for LEGO Fortnite Brick Life can be found below.

Players will find multiple empty lots in their city, and they will have a number of different building options. Players that would prefer a home can do just that, while those interested in creating an apartment or penthouse will have those options. Players can purchase decorations from that in-game phone, or they can stop by their city’s Furniture Shop, which will be frequently updated. From the way Epic Games is describing these elements, it sounds like players can expect a little bit of Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley inspired gameplay, as well.

As players explore their city, they’ll be able to text chat with other players. Text chat is getting an overhaul to coincide with the launch of LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, with stronger filters. The personal information filter will prevent the sharing of things like credit card information and email addresses, while the mature language filter will prevent certain words from being used. Players under the age of 13 can always expect these filters to be on.

As a result of the new mode, LEGO Fortnite will also be going through some changes this week. The original LEGO Fortnite mode will now be called LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. A generic LEGO Fortnite category will now be located in Discover, which is where players will find LEGO Fortnite Brick Life and LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, as well as islands made by LEGO Group and creators. Hopefully this will make things a little more tidy, and ensure that players have no problems locating the various LEGO options available.

