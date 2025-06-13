Elden Ring Nightreign’s Harder Boss Fights Are Leaking, And Players Aren’t Ready

Elden Ring Nightreign has proven to be an immensely popular multiplayer take on the FromSoft formula, with over 3.5 million players becoming Nightfarers in just the first five days after the game’s release. Though popular, no game is perfect, and FromSoftware is already addressing two of Nightreign’s biggest criticisms by eventually adding a Duos mode and improving the game’s longevity with harder versions of the game’s boss fights. While these updates are still a ways away, leaked versions of some of the enhanced boss fights are already appearing online, and it’s safe to say that the Nightfarers aren’t ready.

These unconventional “leaks” were posted by Orange, a clever YouTuber who sprung to action after the announcement of the upcoming enhanced boss fights update. In Orange’s video, they showcase mods which add unused third phases of the Nightlord bosses back to the game. These unused third phases for the bosses Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow, and Adel, Baron of Night, are said to be what FromSoft is adding back to the game as part of the enhanced boss update.

Though Orange makes these fights look easy, it is clear to see (especially in the fight against Fulghor) that these new boss phases add some terrifying new moves to these Nightlords, ones that Elden Ring Nightreign players are going to have to adjust to once the enhanced boss fight update goes live.

Not only do these new phases trigger when the boss hits around 60% health, but the bosses will now also start the fight in their second phase, which is the harder “final phase” in their boss fights as they currently exist on the live version of the game.

Orange provides some insight into these boss fights in the descriptions of their videos, and even timestamps Fulghor’s battle so you can see exactly when the new third phase starts. In Adel’s boss fight, they comment, “A really interesting mechanic is in this one that I figured out mid-fight where you can spirit jump into the tornado he summons.”

Libra is one boss I would hate to see enhanced.

Duos and the enhanced boss fight updates will be added at different times. While we unfortunately don’t have a current timeline for the duos update, FromSoft has revealed that the enhanced boss update will be added to the game later this month.

Are you prepared for the enhanced boss fights coming to Elden Ring Nightreign later this month? Do these new phases seem like they might be too difficult? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.