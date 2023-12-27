LEGO Fortnite Player Builds the Avengers Tower In-Game

A LEGO Fortnite player built a really cool replica of Avengers Tower. LEGOs are some of the most beloved toys on the planet as they allow fans the chance to build whatever they want using their imagination or they can build sets themed after their favorite movies, comics, and other entertainment products. Since the early 2000s, LEGO has also had a big presence in gaming with the LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and DC games. They're extremely well made and put a fun, almost parody twist on iconic franchises that have no shortage of standout imagery and moments. The latest LEGO gaming venture is quite different, though. It's LEGO Fortnite and it's a survival game within the Epic Games battle royale. It, however, is not a battle royale and is more closer to Minecraft, allowing you to build villages, survive against the elements and creatures within the world, and more all as your own LEGO character.

It's really cool and as you might expect, there have been a ton of super fun posts shared across social media with people sharing the absurd things they have created. We have seen catapults, villages, big homes, and much more. Reddit user cxt_bro went to the trouble of making Avengers Tower in LEGO Fortnite and it's incredibly detailed. It looks a bit like what you'd imagine a LEGO Avengers Tower set to look like rather than a giant true to scale version of it, as we can see a LEGO Captain America standing next to it as a reference point. It really demonstrates the possibilities of LEGO Fortnite and shows how creative players are getting with the game. Given LEGO Fortnite is still pretty new, we've likely only scratched the surface of the possibilities.

We can likely expect some updates in the future to improve the game and give it extra depth. Some fans are hoping that we'll get some changes to things like build limits, as they have been restrictive to what players want to create. One fan noted that they were unable to finish building a village after the game halted them because of the build limit. Whether or not that will be fixed remains to be seen, but it seems like the developers are paying close attention to fan feedback.