LEGO Fortnite Brings Back Classic Star Wars Skins

If you're playing LEGO Fortnite and love Star Wars, the LEGO Fortnite Item Shop has the perfect thing for you right now (bonus points if you loved the LEGO Star Wars games). From now until the next big Item Shop rotation removes them from the featured sales, three different Fortnite skins from one of its many Star Wars crossovers are back in the Item Shop now. Best of all for LEGO Fortnite players, buying these skins from the Item Shop means that you can finally get their LEGO Fortnite counterparts included for free since all three skins are compatible with LEGO Fortnite.

The three skins in question are ones for Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa. All three of those skins were added to Fortnite last year before LEGO Fortnite was ever released, but considering how these skins haven't been seen for a few months since they were last in the Item Shop rotation in September, LEGO Fortnite players haven't been able to get them yet if they didn't already own them previously.

Star Wars Skins in LEGO Fortnite

The posts from the LEGO Fortnite and normal Fortnite accounts showing off these skins called the LEGO versions "new," and while that's technically true since the game itself just released earlier this month, players may have already had these LEGO looks in their lockers if they owned the Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa skins previously. These there skins were among the many, many cosmetics that were initially compatible between Fortnite and LEGO Fortnite meaning that if you owned them in the former you could use them in the latter, but for those who are big into playing LEGO Fortnite now, owning a LEGO version of one of their favorite Star Wars characters might sound like a much better offer than just owning a Star Wars character in Fortnite proper.

If you want to add these skins to your collections in LEGO Fortnite, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa will run you 1,500 V-Bucks each. There's at least one bundle option, too, like a set that includes Leia Organa and Han Solo as well as some additional cosmetics for 2,500 V-Bucks, but your easiest option is just to buy them separately if you don't want all that's included in those bundles.

Other LEGO Fortnite Skins for Sale Now

If Star Wars isn't your speed, some other classics from Fortnite itself have returned to the Item Shop for a limited time to offer players the base skins as well as their LEGO Fortnite counterparts. Those include Rex and Raven as well as others like Surf Witch, Ruby, and Sunflower. The last three of those are 1,200 V-Bucks each, but Rex and Raven will cost quite a bit more at 2,000 V-Bucks each.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are also finally in Fortnite now after teasers suggested that they'd be coming to the game and, as of now, are still in the Item Shop with compatible LEGO Fortnite skins, too. Other licensed skins include Fortnite outfits for John Wick as well as Cell and Frieza from Dragon Ball Z, but unfortunately for LEGO Fortnite players, none of those have LEGO skins.