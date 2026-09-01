Classic LEGO Games Getting a Surprising New Release Next Month

A pair of classic LEGO video games will officially be making their return with a new release next month. While this year’s launch of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is by far the most prominent game tied to the LEGO IP, countless other entries in the franchise remain hugely popular as well. Now, as a way of making some of these older LEGO titles available on new hardware, a release on a new platform in October will allow millions to play these iconic games for the first time, or revisit them once again.

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Announced today by Warner Bros. Games, the company revealed that LEGO Harry Potter Collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2. This bundle, which contains both LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 in a single package, originally launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S back in 2024. While it has since been the best way to experience the entire LEGO Harry Potter saga, those on Switch 2 have been unable to play it for themselves. Fortunately, WB Games and developer TT Games seem to have heard these complaints from fans and will now be rectifying this in a little over a month.

As for its launch, LEGO Harry Potter Collection is set to hit Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16th. The game will retail for $49.99 in total, with pre-orders for the collection going live today. Outside of including all of the levels and content found in Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, the DLC from both games has also been folded into this release. Essentially, this is the definitive version of the LEGO Harry Potter saga, making it the best version of the games to experience.

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If there is a downside for Switch 2 owners, it’s that LEGO Harry Potter Collection has been confirmed to be a Game Key Card release. This means that those who might pick up the game physically on Switch 2 won’t get both games included on the cartridge itself, as they’ll instead have to download the titles. Game Key Cards have been quite controversial since the launch of the Switch 2 last year, which could lead to this being a sticking point for some who might look to grab LEGO Harry Potter Collection.

In addition to LEGO Harry Potter Collection, the aforementioned LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will also finally be coming to Switch 2 as well. This release on the Nintendo platform is set to happen in just a few short weeks on September 18th, and will accompany the launch of the game’s first DLC, which will allow players to play as the Joker and Harley Quinn.