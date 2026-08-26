New LEGO Star Wars Set Releasing in October, And It’s the Longest in LEGO History

LEGO has revealed that a massive new set tied to Star Wars will be launching in October, and it’s the longest of all-time. More so than any other brand, Star Wars has collaborated with LEGO countless times for a period of over 25 years. This has resulted in plenty of LEGO Star Wars sets coming out in various sizes and prices, some of which have gone on to be the most popular in LEGO’s history. Now, LEGO is gearing up to release another enormous Star Wars model that should take buyers a long time to fully complete.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Poised to arrive on October 4th (or October 1st for LEGO Insiders), the Executor Super Star Destroyer is getting a new release from LEGO as part of its Ultimate Collector Series. As the home ship of Darth Vader, set #75457 comes in at a whopping 6,130 pieces in total. This makes it the 5th largest LEGO Star Wars set ever based only on piece count, as it trails only the Death Star, AT-AT, Millennium Falcon, and Razor Crest.

What’s most shocking about the Executor Super Star Destroyer, though, is its length. Rather than being a very tall ship, this model is very slender, but it makes up for that with its 53-inch length. This has resulted in the Executor Super Star Destroyer now being the longest LEGO set in the toy line’s history, and demands that anyone who buys it will have to have ample shelf space to display it.

Outside of its sheer scale, the Executor Super Star Destroyer is notable for including seven different Star Wars minifigures. The characters included as minifigs happen to be Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Dengar, IG-88, Bossk, 4-LOM, and Zuckuss. In addition to being bundled with this set, the characters can also be displayed in their own separate diorama, which resembles their appearance in The Empire Strikes Back.

Expectedly, with a set of this scale and piece count, the Executor Super Star Destroyer is quite expensive. The model will retail for $799.99, making it the third-priciest LEGO Star Wars set that LEGO is currently selling. Fortunately, LEGO is trying to offset this high cost by throwing in a free version of Darth Vader’s lightsaber in brick form to those who purchase the Star Destroyer between October 1st and October 7th. This lightsaber isn’t expected to be sold on its own in the future, either, which means that the only way to get ahold of it would be to buy the Star Destroyer itself.

Currently, pre-orders for the Executive Super Star Destroyer aren’t live, but they could be in the days or weeks ahead. To keep an eye out for yourself, you can find the model’s official store page on the LEGO site right here.