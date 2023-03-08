LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy Game Reportedly Canceled Alongside Other Major Titles

A LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy is reportedly one of several games caught in a crossfire of cancelations at TT Games. The LEGO franchise is one of the most revered family-friendly brands in gaming. It takes some of the biggest brands like Star Wars, Marvel, and DC and reinvents them to be accessible to everyone via whimsical humor, simple but fun gameplay, and so on. TT Games has been at this for years now and developed an impressive reputation as it has grown. Even last year, the developer released Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and it was met with critical acclaim and a fairly absurd level of commercial success. The hype behind the game was incredibly high, even for people who had largely grown out of LEGO games.

Despite its success, it appears there is trouble behind the scenes. We've heard a few times now over the last couple of years that things at TT Games aren't going super smoothly and a new report from NintendoLife adds fuel to that fire. According to the report, TT Games has canceled a Disney game, LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy game that would've featured Nova and Adam Warlock as well as a shooter that started as a Funko Pop game with various major IP like Rick and Morty, Stranger Things, and more. The studio is also working on a new DLC for The Skywalker Saga centered around The Mandalorian and a new LEGO Batman game, but both are stalling out in favor of a rumored Harry Potter game in the style of The Skywalker Saga.

All of these projects sound very exciting, but it sounds like TT Games is really struggling. As of right now, it remains to be seen what will come of these projects. It sounds like they're all very intensive and there's a lot of weight/pressure due to the juggling of these major IPs. Whether TT Games can continue to pull it off remains to be seen.

What do you think of the state of TT Games? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.