LEGO Batman 4 and LEGO Mandalorian DLC Reportedly in Development

LEGO Batman 4 is reportedly in the works after years of waiting for a new entry in the series. The LEGO games are some of the most beloved games out there because of how accessible they are for all ages and how they adapt beloved franchises in a unique, fun way. Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and many other big franchises have all gotten the LEGO treatment. All of the games have been really well received and although they all follow a pretty similar formula, it has evolved with time to become more layered and complex, allowing for more nuanced games with more to do than just smacking a LEGO figure a few times until it shatters.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga really gave the combat in these games a bit more depth and hopefully, we'll see that taken further in TT Games next LEGO Game. As spotted by PlayStation Lifestyle, a comment left on a Fanbyte article about the internal state of TT Games revealed that the developer has canceled a number of projects, including a LEGO Disney game, but there are two projects still up and running at the studio. The team is working on LEGO Batman 4 and Mandalorian DLC for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. As of right now, these projects have yet to be confirmed, but in a now deleted series of tweets, a former TT Games employee named Stephen Sharples seemed to confirm it was authentic by pointing out the comment after noting that there are "more leaks than a fu**ing sieve" at TT Games.

The last LEGO Batman game was released in 2014, but there was a spin-off centered around DC super villains that was released in 2018. Nevertheless, there is still a pretty big gap between DC LEGO games and given it hasn't been announced yet (assuming it's real), it will likely grow for another couple of years. Of course, take these rumors with a grain of salt until it's officially confirmed by TT Games.

