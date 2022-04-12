LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is on Pace to Become the Biggest LEGO Game Ever

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is already on pace to become the biggest game in the history of the LEGO franchise. For the better part of the past two decades, TT Games has been releasing new LEGO titles based on numerous different properties. And while nearly all of these games have been popular in their own right, it looks like the studio’s latest release, The Skywalker Saga, is going to end up being the best-selling of them all.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has already become the biggest LEGO gaming release ever in the UK. Sales of The Skywalker Saga at retailers have been 8.4% higher than LEGO Indiana Jones, which previously had the best launch for a LEGO game in the region. This is even more impressive when taking into account that many people purchase games digitally nowadays. When taking this into calculation, the initial sales for The Skywalker Saga are likely drastically higher than any other entries that have released over the years.

It’s worth stressing that the sales data here that we can view only comes from the UK, so it’s hard to know how LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is doing in other regions around the globe. Still, the UK is often pretty indicative of how sales are going in other countries as well. Assuming that The Skywalker Saga is doing half as well in other territories, this is surely a release that will make those over at WB Games and TT Games very happy.

If you haven’t played LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga yet, you can currently look to pick it up on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC. You can also read our own review of the game right here.

Have you been playing LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for yourself since it released? And if so, do you believe that it’s one of the best entries in the history of the series? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or you can reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.