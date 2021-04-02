LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gets Delayed

✖

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been delayed and will no longer be launching during the Spring 2021 window it was originally targeting, the developer announced this week. TT Games said that it needs more time to work on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in order to turn it into the “best-ever LEGO game.” With this latest delay, the game is now left without a release date or even a release window, though the developer said it’ll have more info on that as soon as possible.

The delay was announced on social media on Friday in one of the telltale images that people have become so accustomed to seeing whenever games get delayed now. The message included in this one was brief and simply said that the game wouldn’t release during the expected window with more info promised when possible.

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd — TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

“All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game – but we’re going to need more time to do it,” the announcement from TT Games said. We won’t be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible.”

This isn’t the first delay the new LEGO Star Wars game has been hit with which makes the fact that the release date is now unknown sting that much more for those who’ve been waiting on its launch. It was first scheduled to release back on October 20, 2020, before it was pushed out of a firm release date and into the Spring 2021 window. With this latest delay, there’s now no telling when the game will launch. Past leaks have supposedly hinted at the game’s potential release date, but it looks like those are all invalid now if they were to be believed to begin with.

From what’s been shown off in the past, it’s evident LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a sizable undertaking. The game features 300 different playable characters which encompass all sorts of stories from the Star Wars universe including a few unexpected appearances.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now without a release date but will likely still launch some time in 2021.