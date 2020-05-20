LEGO Super Mario Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Expansions, Power-Up Packs, and More

Back in April, Nintendo fully unveiled their long-awaited Super Mario collaboration, revealing the Piranha Plant Power Slide and Bowser's Castle Boss Battle expansions for the base Starter Course set. On May 20th, they added four Power-Up pack additions that give your LEGO Mario figure fun interactive wardrobe options. Below you'll find details on all of the LEGO Super Mario sets and accessories, along with release dates and pre-order links.

Overview: Instead of standard LEGO bricks, the Super Mario sets are designed like real-world interactive game levels with a LEGO Mario figure that features an LCD screen and speaker, virtual coin collecting, and a companion app for iOS and Android. LEGO Lead Designer Jonathan Bennink will give you a closer look at the sets in the video below.

Power-Up Packs: The first four Power-Up packs include the Fire Mario suit, the Propeller Mario suit, Cat Mario suit and the Builder Mario suit. The additional outfits give your Mario figure new abilities that are demonstrated in the video below.

Pre-Orders and Release Dates: At the time of writing, the 231-piece LEGO Super Mario Starter Kit Bundle is available to pre-order via the following locations priced at $59.99 with shipping slated for August 1st:

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the Piranha Plant Power Slide and Bowser's Castle Boss Battle expansions and the four Power-Up packs were not available, though they are also slated for an August 1st release. We will be updating this article with those links as they become available. Stay tuned

The official description for the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course set reads:

"Kids can team up with their favorite character in the real world with this LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course (71360). The set features a LEGO Mario™ figure that gives instant expressive responses via the LCD screens and speaker. Players earn virtual coins moving LEGO Mario from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole via spinning and cloud platforms, the ? Block, and super battles with the Goomba and Bowser Jr. toy figures. Rearrange the bricks to create new levels to master."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.