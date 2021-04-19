LEGO Super Mario Luigi Set Leaks Online

✖

Following a recent update where the LEGO Super Mario Adventures Mario figure began calling for his brother, Luigi, it would appear that an official reveal is imminent thanks to the fact that the set itself has now leaked online. A listing for a LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course was spotted on Amazon China, and though the listing itself is now dead, the various images associated with the listing continue to circulate online.

Functionally, it would appear that this is essentially a version of the already released LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course, but with different pieces and a Luigi figure rather than a Mario one. That likely means that Luigi will correspond appropriately with all the same tiles that the Mario figure does. Given that it has not been officially announced, it is unclear whether Luigi will be able to do anything beyond what Mario already can. At the moment, it seems fair to assume that the new Starter Course, which includes Luigi, will cost the same as the Mario one and therefore be $59.99.

You can take a look at what the new LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course looks like below:

While not yet announced, the early Amazon listing for LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course had a release date of July 9th. The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course is currently available to purchase wherever such things are sold for $59.99. The cost for the various expansion sets ranges from $19.99 to $99.99. The Power-up Packs run $9.99, and the Character Packs cost $4.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the LEGO Super Mario product line thus far? Are you interested in picking up Luigi when he inevitably releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!