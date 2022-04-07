Nintendo Shares First Look at LEGO Super Mario’s Peach in Action

As announced earlier this year as part of a larger celebration of MAR10 Day (March 10th), Princess Peach is officially set to join the ongoing LEGO Super Mario line with her own interactive figure and expansion sets on August 1st. While photos of the new interactive LEGO Peach were revealed at the time, LEGO and Nintendo had yet to show the figure off in action. That is, until now, as a new video showing off what LEGO Peach can do has been released.

The video specifically shows off LEGO Peach eating one of the little fruits most associated with Yoshi, swinging, wearing a cat suit, and more. It also reveals that LEGO Peach will have a special interaction when near LEGO Mario. You can check out the brief look at all the things that LEGO Peach can do (which is fairly similar to LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi) embedded below:

Ready for new #LEGOPeach adventures? Here’s an extra peek into the new #LEGOSuperMario Expansion Sets and characters coming later this year. pic.twitter.com/21W3muMgBj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022

“Peach is such a fan favourite that we knew we had to add her and the iconic castle to our LEGO Super Mario world,” said Simon Kent, Creative Lead at the LEGO Group, when the LEGO Peach figure and sets were first announced last month. “Over the past two years, we’ve focused on helping fans get as creative as possible with their favourite characters, which is why we’ve been gradually building out the universe with more Expansion Sets, Character Packs and Power-Up Packs. Last year, we added a Luigi Starter Course to bring two-player action to life, and now we’re ecstatic that we can further build on the social element of play, by bringing LEGO Peach into the action too. Ready for the spotlight, LEGO Peach will play an important role in joining the famous brothers on their journey to defeat their enemies and earn as many coins as possible in the process, too.”

As noted above, the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course, LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set, LEGO Super Mario Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set, and several more expansion sets are all scheduled to release on August 1st. Prices range on the various sets with the cheapest being $9.99 while the most expensive, LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set, is $129.99.The LEGO Super Mario line of sets is otherwise available wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

What do you think of the first look at LEGO Peach in action? Are you personally looking forward to picking up the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course when it releases in August? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!