LEGO Super Mario Peach Sets Announced

Following the accidental reveal yesterday, LEGO and Nintendo have officially announced on MAR10 Day that Princess Peach is set to join the LEGO Super Mario line later this year. The big addition, of course, is the interactive LEGO Peach figure that will be available as part of the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course starting August 1st. But LEGO has also revealed a number of other sets that will join the LEGO Super Mario line on the same date.

More specifically, the biggest new set beyond the starter course with LEGO Peach is the LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set which features Toadette, Ludwig, Bowser, and more. Other announced sets that will release on August 1st include the LEGO Super Mario Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set, the LEGO Super Mario Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set, the LEGO Super Mario Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set, the LEGO Super Mario Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set, and the LEGO Super Mario Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set.

“Peach is such a fan favourite that we knew we had to add her and the iconic castle to our LEGO Super Mario world,” said Simon Kent, Creative Lead at the LEGO Group, as part of the official announcement. “Over the past two years, we’ve focused on helping fans get as creative as possible with their favourite characters, which is why we’ve been gradually building out the universe with more Expansion Sets, Character Packs and Power-Up Packs. Last year, we added a Luigi Starter Course to bring two-player action to life, and now we’re ecstatic that we can further build on the social element of play, by bringing LEGO Peach into the action too. Ready for the spotlight, LEGO Peach will play an important role in joining the famous brothers on their journey to defeat their enemies and earn as many coins as possible in the process, too.”

As noted above, the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course, LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set, LEGO Super Mario Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set, LEGO Super Mario Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set, LEGO Super Mario Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set, LEGO Super Mario Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set, and LEGO Super Mario Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set are all scheduled to release on August 1st. Prices range on the various sets with the cheapest of the new ones being $9.99 while the most expensive, LEGO Super Mario Peach’s Castle Expansion Set, is $129.99.The LEGO Super Mario line of sets is otherwise available wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

