Legrand Legacy Coming to Switch This Year, More Platforms in 2019

Legrand Legacy, a love letter to Japanese RPG classics, is officially making its way to the Nintendo Switch this year. Developers at Semisoft are working on port of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but it looks like the Switch version will release a year ahead of the other two.

The game just hit PC via Steam and GOG.com on January 24th, and it’s been working out pretty well among reviewers. Players take on the role of Finn, a boy with amnesia and unknown hidden powers, who must navigate the ongoing war between two kingdoms known as Fandor and Althea.

The new broke when developers were approached directly about it on Twitter:

Switch release is planned for this year. — Legrand Legacy (@LegrandLegacy) January 28, 2018

Here’s a quick run down of everything you’ll find when you download the game on Switch.

Welcome to Legrand, a beautifully hand-drawn world riddled with curious creatures, devastating wars, and intriguing tales of vengeance and redemption. Embark on an epic adventure through this sprawling fantasy universe and fight alongside the Fatebounds as they attempt bring peace to Legrand! But be careful who you trust because everyone has a secret to hide…

A fully immersive experience with stunning FMV, fully rendered 3D cinematics, and epic original soundtrack

3D models and original assets come together with gorgeously stylized hand-drawn backgrounds

Action packed turn-based combat and tactical warfare scenarios that will test the limits of your wits

Recruit craftsmen to restore the abandoned city of Dumville, play mini games, or embark on rewarding side quests

Collect loot from slain enemies to craft items and upgrade weapons

Configure items and grimoires that characters can wield in combat or set combat formation

Command the military might of nations in intense tactical battles

The game’s animation isn’t quite as classic, with bold graphics and a dramatic story that reminds this writer of Final Fantasy X (re-mastered, of course).

Legrand Legacy is currently available on PC, but multiple ports are headed to different platforms in 2019. The release date for Nintendo Switch has not been officially announced, but we officially know that it’s coming this year.

