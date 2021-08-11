Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection Delayed

✖

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection previously announced by Dontnod Entertainment earlier this year will no longer be releasing in 2021. Instead, the game’s now scheduled to release at some point in 2022 following a delay by the developer that was confirmed this week. The delay is mean to “alleviate any additional pressure” on the Life is Strange teams since they have DLC and another game releasing this year, too.

The latest on the status of Life is Strange projects and specifically the Remastered Collection was shared via social media on Wednesday in an update from the Life is Strange team. The developers said they’ve got DLC called Life is Strange: Wavelengths releasing late in September following Life is Strange: True Colors which is still set for a September 10th release which is the same date that the Remastered Collection was to release.

“However, due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection,” the Life is Strange team said.

“For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection for all platforms – PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Switch – until Early 2022.”

The new release window at least comes early in the following year, though that’s to be expected, to a degree, since the collection was planned for a 2021 release anyway. In the follow-up tweet shared above, the team confirmed that the purchase of Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition will still guarantee people get access to the Remastered Collection – it’ll just happen a bit later than originally intended.

Included in the Remastered Collection are two games: Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Remastered visuals, better character animations, and lighting upgrades are a couple of the enhancements that have been confirmed already. The games will also feature updated puzzles, too, so even if you played through the originals, there should be some surprises waiting for you in the remastered versions beyond the better visuals alone.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection is scheduled to release in early 2022.