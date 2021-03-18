Life is Strange Remastered Collection Announced

Today -- after announcing a brand new Life is Strange game -- Square Enix announced Life is Strange Remastered Collection for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia, a collection that consists of two remasters of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm. What the collection doesn't include is Life is Strange 2, but that's probably because of how new it is and how little it needs a remaster.

When the new Life is Strange game -- Life is Strange: True Colors -- releases on September 10, Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be available for all of those that purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game. Meanwhile, sometime this fall, the collection will be made available as a standalone release, and it looks like each remaster will also be available for individual purchase.

Right now, there's no word of the collection coming to Nintendo Switch, and considering that the new Life is Strange game isn't coming to Nintendo Switch, it probably means this won't change. What we do have is a brand new trailer, which you can check out at the top of the article.

"Return to Arcadia Bay and experience two award-winning Life is Strange games like never before," reads an official pitch of the collection. "Remastered visuals and animation breathe new life into the great cast of characters and gripping stories. The Life is Strange Remastered Collection includes Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered."

Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered is set to release worldwide on September 10, 2021 via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia. Below, you can read more about the two remasters, courtesy of an official rundown of their key features: