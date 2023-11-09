Like a Dragon Gaiden: All Answers for the Challenge the Informant Substory

Like a Dragon Gaiden's Akame Network is the new way developer RGG Studios is funneling players toward the wacky substories that make the series so popular. Along the way, you'll need to complete a host of Stroll 'n' Patrol missions, which are much less involved than a substory, usually only asking you to beat up a few baddies or bring someone a roll of toilet paper. However, there is one set of Stroll 'n' Patrol missions that takes a little more work and if you can complete them on your first try, will give you a nice monetary bonus. These are the Challenge the Informant quizzes, which will test your knowledge of Sotenbori. If you're having trouble, you'll find all of the answers below.

Where to Find the Challenge the Informant Missions in Like a Dragon Gaiden

You'll need to progress a decent bit through Like a Dragon Gaiden before these begin to populate your map. It's hard to say exactly when it happens because some Stroll 'n' Patrol missions are locked behind others, but you should have access to the Challenge the Informant missions by the time you're into Chapter 2.

Tracking the quest giver down can be a bit annoying if you don't know where to look. Fortunately, all you need to do is find the Wild Jackson location on the west side of the map. Just north of that eatery, you'll see a set of stairs you can walk up. At the top, there's an office building you can enter and that's where you'll find the quest giver. You'll need to pass four separate tests, and if you answer correctly on your first guess each time, you'll get 40,000 Yen.

Every Answer to the Challenge the Informant Quiz

These quiz questions will challenge your knowledge of the city. However, the Informant asks several questions that aren't as obvious as you might expect. Here are all of the answers in order:

Hiratai

Triangle

A Helmet

Plum

If you answer them all correctly, you'll not only get a bit richer but your Akame Network will get a nice boost. It's also worth noting that you can't answer all four questions at once. After you successfully answer one question, you'll need to leave the location and come back after a few minutes. It doesn't take that long, but it will slow you down ever so slightly.

