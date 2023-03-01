New Like a Dragon Announcements Seemingly Teased by Sega

Video game publisher Sega has teased that it may have some new announcements to share in the coming month that are tied to the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise. In the back half of 2022, developer RGG Studio announced that it had numerous different Like a Dragon games in the pipeline. And while one of those titles, Like a Dragon: Ishin, has already been released in the early months of 2023, it sounds like we could be getting updates on the other projects soon enough.

In a new message shared on social media today, Sega announced that it is dedicating the entire month of March to RGG Studio. As a result, the company said it will be sharing "lots of fun content, giveaways, and many other surprises." That final mention of "surprises" seems to suggest that new information on its upcoming Like a Dragon games could be divulged at some point in March. At least, that's what many fans inferred based on the replies to the tweet in question.

Outside of the recently released Like a Dragon: Ishin, RGG Studio is developing two additional entries in the series. The first is Like a Dragon 8, which is set to take place after the events of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Information on Like a Dragon 8 is still sparse, but we do know that it's broadly planned to release in 2024.

The second game that RGG Studio is then making is titled Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Taking place between the events of Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon 8, Gaiden will thrust the franchise's primary protagonist, Kazuma Kiryu, back into the spotlight to reveal what happened to him between installments. Currently, Like a Dragon Gaiden is set to launch at some point later in 2023, which means that this could be the entry that Sega opts to share more info about in the coming weeks.

