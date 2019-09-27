Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro With Creepy BB Pod Controller Hits Amazon

Earlier this week, Sony revealed the limited edition Death Stranding PlayStation 4 Pro console, which comes complete with a physical copy of the game and an orange translucent DualShock 4 controller that’s inspired by the BB pod. Pre-orders are now available on Amazon and via Best Buy for $399.99 with shipping slated for November 8th. That’s a pretty solid deal if you’re dying to experience this very bizarre game on a very bizarre-looking console.

The Death Stranding PS4 Pro design features inky black handprints dripping down the white console background and Death Stranding branding printed in gold on the middle media bar. However, the controller is the most intriguing (and polarizing) aspect of the design. Sony notes that “you can gently rock the controller to emulate holding the BB pod in your own hands.” Indeed, it might be the creepiest PS4 controller Sony has ever made.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more news, media, and information on Death Stranding, be sure to check out all our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

On a related note, The Last of Us Part II Special, Collector’s, and Ellie Edition bundles were released after their State of Play debut, but the Collector’s and Ellie editions promptly sold out in pre-order. If you missed out, your second chance is at the most popular bundle is happening right now.

The Collector’s Edition includes a 12-inch Ellie statue, Steelbook, 48 page mini art book, Ellie’s Bracelet, 6 pins, 5 stickers, a set of 6 avatars, the digital soundtrack, digital art book, dynamic theme, and a lithograph art print and thank you letter. At the time of writing, The Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order here via Walmart and here via Best Buy for $169.99 with shipping slated for February 21st. This has been the most popular of the The Last of Us Part II bundles, so grab it while you can.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.