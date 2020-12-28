Limited Run Games Announces Blowout Sale

✖

Limited Run Games has announced that it will once again host a blowout sale featuring a number of its previous offerings from the last year and beyond. On January 1st at 10 a.m. ET, the publisher will clear out its remaining copies of games that were produced as replacements and as stock for conventions. For those that might have missed out on the publisher's offerings throughout the year, this sale could represent one last chance, at least as an alternative to options like eBay. As of this writing, Limited Run Games has not announced what games it will have on offer that day, but a full list will be released prior to January 1st.

The Tweet announcing the blowout sale can be found embedded below.

We're doing another blowout sale in the new year! Join us at 10am ET on January 1st for *extremely limited* amounts of games we've sold over the past year (and more!). This is coming from our replacement & convention stock, so things will go FAST. Set your alarms now! pic.twitter.com/hgyf2hSwbw — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) December 28, 2020

For those unfamiliar with Limited Run Games, the publisher is known for producing physical releases for smaller games that were otherwise released as digital only options. The company has been a strong proponent for the preservation of video games, as digital games can often be lost to time after they've been removed from digital marketplaces. The majority of the company's releases have been offered on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but it has also offered games on PC and Xbox. In 2020, the publisher offered some very unique titles, from classic Star Wars games, to Chex Quest, a game that was originally offered as a cereal box promotion in the late '90s.

While Limited Run Games offers the majority of its games during a preorder window, that won't be the case for this sale; the games sold will be copies that are currently on-hand, and quantities will be extremely limited. As such, fans interested in checking out the sale will want to have their computer or mobile device ready to go the second that things go live on January 1st!

Are you a fan of Limited Run Games? Do you plan on checking out the sale on January 1st? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!