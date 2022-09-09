Horror Hit Little Nightmares Is Coming to Mobile Devices

The horror platformer Little Nightmares from developer Tarsier Studios and publisher Bandai Namco is coming to mobile devices later this year. The pair confirmed the mobile port of the game this week alongside Playdigious, a company which specializes in porting indie games to mobile devices and other platforms. A specific release date for the mobile version of the game has not yet been set, but we know Little Nightmares will be out on mobile during Winter 2022.

Playdigious and the creators of the game announced the mobile port this week during GameSpot's mobile-focused event. A trailer for the game coincided with the announcement, but it doesn't show the mobile interface used to control the protagonist, Six, so it should look pretty familiar to anyone who's already played through Little Nightmares in the past.

You thought playing #LittleNightmares on the big screen was scary? Wait till you play it this Winter in your bed at night under your blanket! 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/iLcNCJ93RP — Playdigious (@Playdigious) September 9, 2022

Over on the Playdigious site, we see a couple of mobile-only features highlighted, but it seems like the Little Nightmares experience will remain largely the same in this port compared to the original version. The mobile port features iCloud saves to play between different iOS devices easily and also supports Game Center achievements. Different controllers can be used to play the game as well, but it'll also have a "revamped interface" for players to use.

For those who haven't played the game before, its doll-like art style can be misleading – the game's actually quite creepy, and the same goes for its sequel. It features simple platforming controls that are easy to get the hang of (and therefore should make for a smooth mobile port in that area) with much of its eeriness owed to its grotesque enemies and its moody environment.

"Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears!" a preview of the game read. "Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal. As you progress on your journey, explore the most disturbing dollhouse offering a prison to escape from and a playground full of secrets to discover. Reconnect with your inner child to unleash your imagination and find the way out!"

Little Nightmares will be out on mobile devices later this year.