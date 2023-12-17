Logan and Jake Paul Want to Fight Andrew Tate For $40 Million

Logan Paul and Jake Paul want to fight Andrew and Tristan Tate with a massive payout. For whatever reason, influencers have become really big in the world of boxing and combat sports. Everyone with even a micro amount of beef decides they can milk it for a ton of money and some good entertainment by getting into a ring and swinging on each other. While it likely started as a way for good entertainment, it has led to legitimate fighting careers for some of these people including the Paul brothers. The two started out as Vine stars before transitioning to YouTube, but have risen up as prominent people in the boxing scene. Logan Paul himself is now a WWE star as well, meaning he has really made a name for himself when it comes to combat sports.

With that said, Logan Paul and Jake Paul want to have a sort of sibling rivalry with two other infamous brothers on social media: The Tate brothers. Andrew and Tristan Tate are some of the most controversial figures on the internet, but they both have a history in combat sports. Tristan Tate was a kickboxer, but was not nearly as successful as his brother Andrew Tate who fought both in kickboxing and MMA with a ton of wins by knockout. The Paul brothers proposed that everyone would walk away with $10 million each and were down to go to Romania where Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate live for such a fight. Whether this happens or not remains to be seen. The Tates are wrapped up in legal trouble, so it's unclear if something like this would even be allowed to happen. Regardless, we can probably expect the Tates to fire back in some capacity on their own platform in the near future.

“We’ll do it wherever you want. Whatever conditions you want.”



Logan and Jake Paul want to 2v2 fight Andrew and Tristan Tate in Romania 😳 pic.twitter.com/CAyTCRA3Pm — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 16, 2023

Andrew Tate's last fight was in 2020 and before that, he hadn't fought since 2016. He does still maintain his physical shape and trains regularly, so he may be able to hold his own against the Paul brothers without putting in a ton of additional work. Again, we'll just have to wait and see if anything comes from this.