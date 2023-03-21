Lost Ruins of Arnak Reveals New Expansion

Czech Games Edition's excellent Lost Ruins of Arnak is back with a new expansion, and it's titled The Missing Expedition. The new expansion, the second for the core game, introduces a new six-chapter story campaign that you can play as a solo or cooperative experience for two players. In addition to the new scenario content, you'll also receive two new Leaders to play as, with each one having their own special ability and skillset. New Research tracks are also included and there will be new cards, items, sites, guardians, assistants, and more. You can watch the trailer in the video below.

The best part is that the game will be released very soon, as CGE is aiming for a release at this year's Gen Con (this August) in the United States, and it will launch in Europe shortly after. The expansion will retail for $29.95, and the core Lost Ruins of Arnak game is required to play The Missing Expedition.

The two new leaders include The Journalist and The Mechanic. The Journalist is described as having a passion for documenting the unexplored and a keen eye for capturing details that might otherwise elude others. The Mechanic is described as a versatile tinkerer whose skill to repair even the most broken things makes life easier on any expedition.

The new leaders will also add unique player powers to a 2 player game, but are also fully compatible with the Expedition Leaders expansion. If you are playing a 2 player game, there are also carrier pigeons that can pass resources between co-op players, which apparently allows you to work together even when you're not near each other in some way. You can find the official description for The Missing Expedition below.

"The professor is missing! Your dear friend, Professor Kutil, has gone missing while exploring the lost ruins of Arnak. Now, you and your expedition must follow his trail to learn his fate. The Missing Expedition is a new expansion for Lost Ruins of Arnak. Test the strategies offered by two new leaders. Explore new paths to knowledge on two new research tracks. Build your expedition team with new artifacts, items, and assistants.

(Photo: CGE)

This expansion can simply be added to your Lost Ruins of Arnak base game or it can be discovered as part of a solo or two-player cooperative campaign. Requires Lost Ruins of Arnak base game. Fully compatible with Expedition Leaders expansion."

The Expedition Leaders expansion made the game even better and honestly feels essential from here on out. The number of varying abilities amongst the leaders makes the game far more repayable, and the new abilities also offer a range of challenges and learning curves. If you are curious to find out more about Expedition Leaders, you can check out our full review here. You can also find the official description for the core Lost Ruins of Arnak below.

"On an uninhabited island in uncharted seas, explorers have found traces of a great civilization. Now you will lead an expedition to explore the island, find lost artifacts, and face fearsome guardians, all in a quest to learn the island's secrets. Lost Ruins of Arnak combines deck building and worker placement in a game of exploration, resource management, and discovery:

- In addition to traditional deckbuilder effects, cards can also be used to place workers.

- New worker actions become available as players explore the island.

- Some actions require resources instead of workers -- building a solid resource base will be essential.

- Limited to one action per turn, players must decide which action will benefit them the most.

Decks are small, and randomness is heavily mitigated by the wealth of tactical decisions offered on – the game board.

- With a variety of worker actions, artifacts, and equipment cards, the setup for each game will be unique, encouraging players to explore new strategies to meet the challenge. Discover the Lost Ruins of Arnak!

Are you excited for The Missing Expedition? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!