Madden 25 Drops New Update Ahead of NFL Playoffs

With the NFL Playoffs beginning this weekend, EA Sports has today released a new update for Madden NFL 25 across all platforms. Despite being roughly halfway through its annual life cycle, support for Madden 25 hasn’t slowed down lately. In fact, sizable sales for the game have recently come about as a way of increasing player numbers. Now, in the wake of these discounts, EA Sports has come out with a new Madden 25 update that should improve the game further.

Downloadable now across PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC, the latest Madden 25 update makes some tweaks to gameplay and the likeness of some coaches. By far the biggest alteration on this patch, though, is related to playbooks. EA says is has made over 800 updates to playbooks with this new Madden 25 patch that have impacted all NFL teams. These overhauls are based on real plays that the teams ran throughout this current NFL season.

Other than this, EA Sports has also introduced a new customization system that it’s calling Madden PlayerCard. This feature in Madden 25 will let players create their own PlayerCard that is based on their favorite NFL squad. It’s a small addition to the game, but one that many might find enjoyment in.

To view everything that has been altered in greater detail, you can view the official patch notes for this new Madden NFL 25 update down below.

Gameplay

Increased the amount of force necessary to cause a physics-based knockout on interception attempts, reducing the amount of dropped interceptions. DEV NOTE: We’ve noted lots of feedback regarding too many dropped interceptions. We found that many of the drops were a result of physics-based catch knockouts. In this Title Update, we have increased the amount of force necessary to cause a catch knockout on interceptions, which will result in fewer interception drops. This gameplay adjustment will apply when playing on Competitive Game Style.

General Tuning to lower the ratings threshold necessary for a player to have a guaranteed catch chance on an interception attempt on Competitive Gamestyle. This gameplay adjustment will apply when playing on Competitive Game Style.

Updated the ‘Throwing Dots’ achievement description to appropriately detail what is necessary to unlock the achievement.

Reduced the accuracy of High Throw mechanic passes on Competitive Gamestyle. DEV NOTE: We are reducing the pass accuracy of high throws to bring more gameplay balance between offense and defense, based on player feedback. The mechanic will still be effective but players will not be able to successfully use it with such high frequency. This gameplay adjustment will apply when playing on Competitive Game Style.

User-controlled ball carriers are no longer able to dive when they have their Ball Carrier Coaching Adjustment set to Conservative. DEV NOTE: Users will still be able to slide and give up when their Ball-Carrier Coach Adjustment is set to Conservative but they will no longer be able to use the high leaping dive animation. Regardless of whether the user taps or holds X/Square, they will only be able to Slide or Give up.

Increased the chance of catch knockouts when a receiver is hit immediately after the catch point. DEV NOTE: After receiving feedback from players about wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends holding onto too many catches when being hit hard immediately after the catch point. Our goal here is for the skilled Catch-In-Traffic receivers to still hold onto catches when being hit while trying to secure the catch but lesser skilled Catch-In-Traffic receivers will get the ball knocked out on those bang-bang plays. This gameplay adjustment will apply when playing on Competitive Game Style.

Fixed physics-based tackling issue that would cause the ball carrier to spin on the ground after a hit stick

Addressed an issue where the outside receiver on the Gun Trips Slot Close: Blast play had the wrong assignment and would not block appropriately on the play

Playbooks

In today’s Title Update, offensive ingenuity is front and center. More than 800 updates have been made to offensive playbooks alone, including the addition of some plays that are brand new to Madden after they’ve made a splash in the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Let’s take Justin Jefferson’s 97-yard Week Two touchdown, for example. That’s now in Minnesota’s offensive playbook as PA Shot Post. You can even custom stem the Shot Post route that led to Jefferson’s house call!

Sample New Formations:

49ers Gun Bunch Spread Nasty

Chiefs Gun Bunch Spread Nasty

Commanders Pistol Doubles Hip DEV NOTE: New play added: Z Shake Crosser – Terry McLaurin’s Week Four Touchdown against Arizona.

Chargers Gun Bunch Spread

Falcons Gun Bunch Spread Pistol Doubles Hip

Jaguars Gun Bunch Spread Nasty

Packers Gun Bunch Spread

Rams Gun Bunch Spread

Seahawks Gun Bunch Spread Nasty

Vikings Gun Bunch Spread Nasty



Notable New Plays:

Bears Gun Doubles HB Wk – Boomerang Y Delay (Cole Kmet TD)

Bengals Gun Trey Y-Flex – PA Deep Over. (Ja’Marr Chase TD)

Bills Gun Bunch TE – Boomerang Mesh Traffic (James Cook TD)

Broncos Gun Bunch Wide Nasty – Mesh Drive (Courtland Sutton TD)

Browns Gun Doubles Flex Wk Swap – Mtn Slot Post (Cedric Tillman TD)

Bucs Gun Bunch TE – Mtn Snag Under (MIke Evans TD)

Cardinals Gun Ace – Flood Post (Marvin Harrison Jr. TD)

Commanders Pistol Doubles Hip- Z Shake Crosser (Terry McLaurin TD)

Chargers Split T Tight – HB Lead (Goalline TD Run)

Colts Gun Bunch TE- Mtn Mesh (Mo Allie-Cox TD)

Falcons Gun Bunch Spread – Mtn Slot Out (Drake London TD)

Jaguars Gun Trey Y-Flex – Stick Nod H-Angle (Travis Etienne TD)

Jets Gun Trips X Nasty – Mtn Triple Slants (Garrett Wilson reception)

Lions Gun Spread DBL Flex Wk – Mtn Out N Up Seam (Amon-Ra St. Brown TD)

Lions Singleback Bunch X Nasty – Mtn PA Deep X Over (Jameson Williams TD)

Patriots Singleback Wing Close- PA Cross Y Delay (Hunter Henry TD)

Ravens Gun Wing Slot Wk – Mtn Stutter Wheel (Justice Hill TD)

Saints Gun Doubles Flex Y Off Close- Mtn Slot Post (Rashid Shaheed TD)

Seahawks Gun Bunch Spread Nasty – Z Swirl Choice (Tyler Lockett TD)

Vikings Singleback Wing Flex Close – PA Shot Post (Justin Jefferson 97 Yard TD!)



Franchise Mode

Updated NFL Head Coach Likeness for New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears

NFL Authenticity

Added Jordan 1 Vapor Edge Cleats

Added Jordan 3 Cement Cleats

Added Light Robot Jagged Facemask

Added Robot 808 Jagged Facemask

Added the following Face Scans Jaylen Warren – RB – Steelers Ryan Kelly – C – Colts Donovan Wilson – SS – Cowboys Wyatt Teller – G – Browns Skylar Thompson – QB – Dolphins Aidan O’Connell – QB – Raiders Jake Haener – QB – Saints Luke Musgrave – TE – Packers



Madden PlayerCard & NFL Team Pass

This update introduces the Madden PlayerCard & NFL Team Pass.

The Madden PlayerCard is a new customization feature that allows players to design their own unique PlayerCard featuring content of your favorite NFL Team! Set your Background, Profile Picture, Border and Badges to represent your favorite franchise. Your PlayerCard will be displayed in online games to other Madden Players. NFL Team Pass content requires in-game purchase and gameplay to unlock.

NFL Team Pass is a new objectives system that allows players to unlock awesome themed content for the Madden PlayerCard. Select your favorite team and complete objectives across multiple game modes to unlock the coolest NFL Team Pass Content.