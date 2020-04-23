You Can Play Madden NFL 20 This Week for Free

Electronic Arts has announced it will be making Madden NFL 20 free-to-play later this week on PS4 and Xbox One. Following the news that Baltimore Ravens QB and unanimous Lamar Jackson will be the cover star of this year's Madden NFL 21, Electronic Arts has announced that the most recent release in the annual sports game franchise will be free-to-play for a limited time.

According to EA, the free-to-play trial -- which will run from April 23 to April 26 -- is to celebrate the imminent NFL Draft. And with Madden NFL hype high following the aforementioned reveal, now couldn't be a better time to get some lapsed fans back into the Madden grind before Madden NFL 21 drops this August.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this free-to-play trial will include the full game, however, since there's no specification about this, it's safe to assume the free trial includes the entire game. That said, this is just a free trial, not a free download. This means that if you want to keep playing after April 26, you will need to cop the title in full.

As for the aforementioned Madden NFL 21, at the moment, EA has not officially revealed the game. However, this should change in the next month or so. And then after the game is revealed, expect a ton of marketing and steady drip of details before release in August. As for Madden NFL 20, it is available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game:

"Introducing Madden NFL 20 Season 6: Madden Futures," reads the newest pitch of the game. "Jump into the new season with an exclusive Season 6 Pack in Ultimate Team and squad up with friends in Superstar KO while you play all new programs inspired by the NFL Draft."

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out Madden NFL 20 for the first time this week?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.