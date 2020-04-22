Madden NFL 21: EA Basically Confirms Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Is the Cover Athlete

In case you missed it, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson yesterday claimed that he would be the cover athlete for Madden NFL 21, and while there has been no official announcement or confirmation, EA has basically admitted that he is, in fact, going to be the man on the box art when it is officially revealed. Assuming an official reveal isn't imminent (there's plenty of time before a new entry releases), this might be all the comment we get on the situation until the next iteration of the Madden franchise is announced.

"Yeah, they talked to me. I should be on the cover of Madden," Jackson said yesterday. He also explained he wasn't worried about the infamous "Madden Curse" that fans like to bring up. "Like I said, I'm not worried about a curse. Patrick Mahomes was on the front, he won MVP, so I will avoid that curse."

Asked to further clarify if he was on the cover of Madden NFL 21, Jackson replied, "I am, yeah."

A short while later, the official Twitter account for EA's Madden franchise of games shared the following:

So, yeah, that seems... about as official as things get. Patrick Mahomes, if you're not familiar, is the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and featured on the cover of Madden NFL 20, the most recent entry. As Jackson said, Mahomes went on to win MVP, ostensibly shaking the Madden Curse everyone is always so worried about.

Madden NFL 20 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It's unclear when, exactly, Jackson might officially be revealed as the cover athlete of Madden NFL 21. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Madden franchise right here.

Photo credit: Getty/Silas Walker

