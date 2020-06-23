New Madden 21 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Brand New Features

EA has revealed a brand new Madden NFL 21 trailer providing a deep dive into the gameplay of the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game, including details on its brand new features, refinements, and improvements from last year's installment, Madden NFL 20. The trailer, which is nearly 4 minutes long, unfortunately, doesn't detail any changes to Franchise or other modes, but rather provides a raw look at the moment-to-moment gameplay, featuring more hurdles than you'll see in an entire season of the NFL.

According to EA, "innovative changes" have been made to the game and on both sides of the ball. This includes updated and more elastic pass-rush mechanics. Countering this is a new skill stick ball-carrier system that will allow players more control when carrying the ball. And then countering this, is more realistic open-field tackling, something the series has really struggled with, largely thanks to the engine it runs on.

EA also details more freedom and player choice when it comes to celebrations, something players have also been asking for, and something Madden NFL has trailed behind other EA sports games for a while now.

Of course, this is just a quick and incomplete summary of the entire video, which you can check out for yourself below. And of course, nothing here is groundbreaking, which is typically the case with the annual franchise. In fact, we probably won't see meaningful upgrades until the game is releasing exclusively on next-gen platforms, which probably won't be for a few years.

Madden NFL 21 is set to release worldwide on August 28 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch release, but we do know the game is eventually coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, and will even be free on these platforms for those that own the game on PS4 or Xbox One.

Meanwhile, as always, there's a myriad of ways to play the game early, including EA Access and pre-ordering various special editions of the game.

"Rise to fame in Madden NFL 21. A new generation is leaving its mark on the NFL," reads an official pitch of the game. "Will you rise to the occasion? Change the game, and take control of your own legacy."

