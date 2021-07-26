Madden NFL 22 Reveals First 99 Overall Player

✖

With the NFL season quickly approaching, Madden NFL 22 has today revealed the first member of the "99 Club" in this year's edition of the annual football sim. If you're not familiar with what this club is, essentially, it's an honor given to those that receive the coveted 99 overall rating within the game, which is the highest rating that can be given to a player. And while only a few players within the league are part of this group each year, Electronic Arts has now announced the sole wide receiver representative in this year's title.

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams was revealed to be the first member of the 99 Club for Madden NFL 22. Not only does this make Adams the best wide receiver in-game based on this rating, but it also marks the second straight year in which he has been named to this group. Considering that only five players in the entire NFL made the 99 Club last year, for Adams to have appeared on this list in two straight years is quite the feat.

EA Sports went one step further with this announcement today and was able to show the reaction that Adams had to the news. As seen in a video that you can find in the tweet above, Adams was approached by members of EA while golfing to be surprised with this news of joining the 99 Club. Adams was given a handful of pieces of memorabilia to celebrate the occasion, including a hand-written note from John Madden himself.

When it comes to Madden NFL 22 as a whole, the game is actually poised to launch quite soon. This year's edition of the sports title will arrive on August 20 and is set to come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Do you think Davante Adams is worthy of receiving the 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 22? And will you be picking up the game later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.