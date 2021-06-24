Madden NFL 22 Trailer Reveals Franchise Mode Improvements

In a new video, Electronic Arts has revealed information about Madden NFL 22's franchise mode. The mode will give players greater access to the overall coaching staff, from the head coach, to the offensive and defensive coordinators, to player personnel. This year's game will even have an RPG-style talent tree system, allowing greater ability to make the franchise staff fit the player's specific style. Using the talent tree system will require staff points. Staff points are earned weekly through various accomplishments in the game. There will apparently be 60 talents to choose from when the game launches, and more will be released down the line.

Weekly strategy will play a big part in franchise mode, forcing players to take several factors into consideration, including fatigue levels, the intensity of each practice, and more. Players will also have new tools to assess performance at halftime, allowing them to make greater adjustments to help their performance.

In addition to these changes to the coaching staff, players can expect to see big changes to the scouting system. Teams will have national and regional scouts. Throughout the season, players will move up and down the draft board. EA is planning to release its revised scouting feature in September, and more information should be revealed prior to launch.

Franchise mode will also have 35 different scenarios that can play out at launch, with more coming throughout the season. These give players new choices that have an impact on the way things play out during the season.

Overall, this seems like a very promising new take on franchise mode! One of the most common complaints about last year's game was that it was too similar to previous offerings. From what we can tell from the video, franchise mode in Madden NFL 22 looks like a significant departure, but it remains to be seen how fans will feel about this year's game.

Madden NFL 22 will release August 21st on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of these changes to Madden NFL 22? Are you looking forward to this year's game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!