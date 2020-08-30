NFL Drop EA Trends As Players Share Their Unhappiness With the Madden Franchise
EA's Madden NFL 21 is now available, and while most reviews seem to be positive, some are not happy with the finished product. In 2005, the NFL inked an exclusive contract with EA to produce games using the license, which meant that franchises like NFL 2K and NFL Blitz fell by the wayside. However, this year that agreement will come to an end, and fans are requesting that the NFL not re-up the contract, as they believe increased competition will lead to a better product. As a result, "NFL Drop EA" is trending on Twitter, and fans are sharing their dissatisfaction with the franchise.
Fans want to see the NFL make a change.
#NFLdropEA All I want is a fun game to play with the boys, come on NFL listen to us!— Andy (@TeamBlazegrass) August 30, 2020
There's clearly a lot of frustration.
@EAMaddenNFL you guys cannot just make a good football game. It's time for #NFLDROPEA— nicholas brown (@BreezyNick87) August 30, 2020
Some feel the game just hasn't changed enough over the years.
#NFLdropEA pic.twitter.com/a097H762fT— Anders Hermansen (@HermansenWR) August 30, 2020
For many, this is not a new issue.
#NFLdropEA the madden games are terrible and have been terrible for years— Mike Johnson (@kaijumik3) August 30, 2020
These are valid complaints!
Bugs, a lack of vision for franchise changes, and an overall product that is both visually and mechanically laughable. #NFLdropEA— T.C. (@tct5001) August 30, 2020
NFL 2K had a lot of fans, back in the day...
2K WOULD MAKE A BETTER GAME #NFLdropEA— ellis cato (@cato_ellis) August 30, 2020
...and many fans would like to see it back!
@nfl #NFLdropEA this game sucks yet again! This is the product you get when you have a monopoly. When I was a kid there was about 4 companies making nfl simulations. Bring back #nfl2k #NFLGameday I will not waste $60 this year— johnny (@JohnnyAppleC22) August 30, 2020
Haven't Buffalo Bills fans been through enough, EA?
#NFLdropEA Hand through head pick since when is stephon gilmore danny phantom pic.twitter.com/lsAhviobTO— Tay Da Tank (@TayDaTank) August 30, 2020
