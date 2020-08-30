NFL Drop EA Trends As Players Share Their Unhappiness With the Madden Franchise

EA's Madden NFL 21 is now available, and while most reviews seem to be positive, some are not happy with the finished product. In 2005, the NFL inked an exclusive contract with EA to produce games using the license, which meant that franchises like NFL 2K and NFL Blitz fell by the wayside. However, this year that agreement will come to an end, and fans are requesting that the NFL not re-up the contract, as they believe increased competition will lead to a better product. As a result, "NFL Drop EA" is trending on Twitter, and fans are sharing their dissatisfaction with the franchise.

Are you a fan of the Madden franchise? Would you like to see other publishers given the opportunity to develop NFL games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Madden NFL 21!