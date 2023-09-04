Madden NFL 24 Players Can Now Get Three-Month NFL+ Subscription

Madden NFL 24 has been out for a few weeks now, and while the game hasn't done too much to improve the overall package, the on-field football is maybe the best it's ever been. With the NFL season set to kick off next week, the team at Electronic Arts has now announced a new partnership between Madden NFL 24 and the real-world sport, giving fans a cheaper way to enjoy both. The new NFL+ Edition is now on sale and features a three-month subscription to the NFL's own streaming service and several other goodies.

The NFL+ Edition of Madden NFL 24 will run you $99.99, but that's actually not a bad deal when you consider the cost of NFL+ on its own. To get three months of subscription, you'd need to pay around $45 because the service costs $14.99 per month. Add in the normal price for Madden ($69.99) and you're getting both products for a significant discount. If you're someone who was already planning to buy both, then this deal will save you a bit of cash.

Additionally, this deal isn't only good for players who are buying Madden NFL 24 now. EA has already said that it will be sending out a deal to anyone who previously bought the game via email. So, if you're someone who hopped in on launch day, don't get angry that you missed your chance to grab an NFL+ sub on the cheap. It will eventually come to whatever inbox you registered when making your Madden account.

What's Included in a Madden NFL 24 NFL+ Premium Account?

If you're someone who has never used the NFL+ service, you're likely wondering what it even gives you. It's actually a relatively robust service, though it's not quite as feature-complete compared to NFL Sunday Ticket. Because that service already exists, NFL+ is limited to "live local and primetime regular and postseason games," meaning that you'll be able to watch your local team and primetime games, but won't be able to watch every game live.

That said, NFL+ does let you watch every game on demand after they've ended. So, if you're able to be patient and stay away from seeing the score, you can watch every game on a three or four-hour delay and pretend it's live. On top of that, NFL+ lets you watch both the condensed and all-22 coaches' film versions of the replay. The condensed version is especially useful for anyone trying to cut out some of the fluff that the normal broadcast contains these days.

You'll also get some goodies in Madden NFL 24. While not nearly as MUT-focused as the Deluxe Edition, anyone who grabs the NFL+ Edition will be given one MUT pack per month for all three months you're subscribed to NFL+. Again, not a major incentive compared to the NFL+ deal, but it does get you a few in-game items that might help out your MUT squad if you're lucky.